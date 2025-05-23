Americas > Singapore, Paraguay sign Article 6 implementation agreement

Singapore, Paraguay sign Article 6 implementation agreement

Published 14:24 on May 23, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:24 on May 23, 2025  /  Americas, Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South & Central, Voluntary

Singapore and Paraguay on Friday signed a final implementation agreement on carbon credits under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, the seventh of its kind sealed by the Southeast Asian country.
Singapore and Paraguay on Friday signed a final implementation agreement on carbon credits under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, the seventh of its kind sealed by the Southeast Asian country.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.