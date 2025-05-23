Singapore, Paraguay sign Article 6 implementation agreement

Singapore and Paraguay on Friday signed a final implementation agreement on carbon credits under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, the seventh of its kind sealed by the Southeast Asian country.