International > Complex climate scenarios risk alienating Global South policymakers -report

Complex climate scenarios risk alienating Global South policymakers -report

Published 14:49 on May 23, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:49 on May 23, 2025  / /  International

A lack of familiarity with scientific emissions scenarios is limiting their usefulness for climate decision-making in low- and middle-income countries, according to analysis released Friday.
A lack of familiarity with scientific emissions scenarios is limiting their usefulness for climate decision-making in low- and middle-income countries, according to analysis released Friday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.