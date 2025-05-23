Largest party in EU parliament requests to push back final Green Claims talks

Published 14:03 on May 23, 2025 / Last updated at 14:03 on May 23, 2025 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, Voluntary

The largest political party in the European Parliament, the European People's Party (EPP), is pushing to delay the final Green Claims Directive (GCD) trilogue, currently slated for June 10, according to multiple sources close to the file.