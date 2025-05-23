UN to review new cookstoves carbon methodology at next PACM methodology meeting

Published 10:54 on May 23, 2025 / Last updated at 10:54 on May 23, 2025 / Roy Manuell / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Voluntary

UN officials tasked with helping to shape the Paris Agreement Crediting Mechanism (PACM) will review and discuss a new clean cooking crediting programme at the next methodological expert meeting in July.