BRIEFING: China may replicate solar and battery success with green shipping fuels growth -expert

Published 15:34 on May 22, 2025 / Last updated at 15:34 on May 22, 2025 / Bryony Collins / Americas, Asia Pacific, China, EMEA, International, Shipping, US

There are indications that China is ramping up its capacity to produce green, synthetic fuels for shipping, with potential for it to scale the market for e-methanol and ammonia much like it did with solar and battery production, said an expert on a briefing Thursday.