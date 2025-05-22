World’s largest soil carbon project in trouble as credit prices crash

Published 17:59 on May 22, 2025 / Last updated at 17:59 on May 22, 2025 / Nikita Pandey / Africa, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

A Kenyan Maasai leader lashed out at media this week for negative coverage of the world's largest soil carbon projects, after credit prices crashed earlier this month.