Integrity body urged to further standardise permanence approaches

Published 18:06 on May 21, 2025 / Last updated at 18:06 on May 21, 2025 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

The Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM) has released its first report from the Continuous Improvement Work Programme (CIWP) focused on permanence, which welcomed the strong foundation of approaches to have been implemented across the market to date, but recognised that many of these have not been standardised.