REDD alert as low prices stop developers reaping rewards from high integrity carbon projects, say analysts
Published 14:21 on May 21, 2025 / Last updated at 14:21 on May 21, 2025 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
Verra’s new methodology for crediting avoided deforestation REDD+ projects will slash issuance levels and create a minimum floor price of $15/tonne, but the current value of units is still too low to incentivise many project developers to take the risk, according to new analysis.
