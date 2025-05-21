REDD alert as low prices stop developers reaping rewards from high integrity carbon projects, say analysts

Published 14:21 on May 21, 2025 / Last updated at 14:21 on May 21, 2025 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

Verra’s new methodology for crediting avoided deforestation REDD+ projects will slash issuance levels and create a minimum floor price of $15/tonne, but the current value of units is still too low to incentivise many project developers to take the risk, according to new analysis.