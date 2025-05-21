Research initiative aims to provide new data on emissions from hydrogen

Published 12:39 on May 21, 2025 / Last updated at 12:39 on May 21, 2025 / Sara Stefanini / Americas, Canada, EMEA, International, US

A research initiative between academics, and companies in the chemicals and oil & gas business has started measuring emissions from hydrogen infrastructure in North America and Europe, in an effort to fill a gap in empirical data in a growing international market, the group announced on Wednesday.