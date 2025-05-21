Research initiative aims to provide new data on emissions from hydrogen
Published 12:39 on May 21, 2025 / Last updated at 12:39 on May 21, 2025 / Sara Stefanini / Americas, Canada, EMEA, International, US
A research initiative between academics, and companies in the chemicals and oil & gas business has started measuring emissions from hydrogen infrastructure in North America and Europe, in an effort to fill a gap in empirical data in a growing international market, the group announced on Wednesday.
A research initiative between academics, and companies in the chemicals and oil & gas business has started measuring emissions from hydrogen infrastructure in North America and Europe, in an effort to fill a gap in empirical data in a growing international market, the group announced on Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.