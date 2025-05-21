Switzerland, Ghana confirm authorisation of Article 6 e-mobility project

Published 11:22 on May 21, 2025 / Last updated at 11:22 on May 21, 2025 / Roy Manuell / Africa, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Switzerland, Voluntary

An electric bicycles mitigation activity, forming part of a wider Article 6 carbon trade agreement, has been fully authorised by Switzerland and Ghana, confirming Carbon Pulse reporting from earlier in May.