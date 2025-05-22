INTERVIEW: ‘Green glue’, CCS to boost fortunes of pulp and lumber firm

Published 12:49 on May 22, 2025 / Last updated at 12:49 on May 22, 2025 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Voluntary

Going low-carbon is set to transform the fortunes of one of the world’s largest pulp and lumber companies as it embarks on a pioneering 'green glue', as well as a bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) plant, the CEO told Carbon Pulse.