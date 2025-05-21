Americas > Critical mineral supply can’t meet growing demand -IEA

Critical mineral supply can’t meet growing demand -IEA

Published 06:01 on May 21, 2025  /  Last updated at 05:59 on May 21, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International

The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Wednesday released an updated critical minerals report, saying there are potential supply crunches for the majority of minerals needed for a clean energy transition.
