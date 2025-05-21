EU ETS has delivered but faces uncertainty amid post-2030 climate target delay -report
Published 14:00 on May 21, 2025 / Last updated at 14:36 on May 21, 2025 / Emanuela Barbiroglio and Finlay Johnston / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, International
The EU’s Emissions Trading System (ETS) is facing a period of uncertainty, as pressure mounts ahead of a revision next year to align with the bloc's upcoming 2040 climate goal, and calls grow lounder for integrating international credits into the scheme, according to a report published Wednesday.
The EU’s Emissions Trading System (ETS) is facing a period of uncertainty, as pressure mounts ahead of a revision next year to align with the bloc's upcoming 2040 climate goal, and calls grow lounder for integrating international credits into the scheme, according to a report published Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.