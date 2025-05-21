EU ETS has delivered but faces uncertainty amid post-2030 climate target delay -report

Published 14:00 on May 21, 2025 / Last updated at 14:36 on May 21, 2025 / Emanuela Barbiroglio and Finlay Johnston / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, International

The EU’s Emissions Trading System (ETS) is facing a period of uncertainty, as pressure mounts ahead of a revision next year to align with the bloc's upcoming 2040 climate goal, and calls grow lounder for integrating international credits into the scheme, according to a report published Wednesday.