FEATURE: In tight race with Turkiye, Australia and the Pacific look likely to win COP31
Published 10:39 on May 21, 2025 / Last updated at 10:39 on May 21, 2025 / Mark Tilly and Sara Stefanini / Asia Pacific, Australia, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Other APAC
The Australia-Pacific bid to host COP31 next year is looking more and more likely to win out over rival Turkiye, according to observers, thanks to a stronger reputational standing and the chance to shift the annual UN summit out of the Northern Hemisphere for the first time in a decade, but Turkiye is not ceding ground just yet.
