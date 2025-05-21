Asia Pacific > FEATURE: In tight race with Turkiye, Australia and the Pacific look likely to win COP31

FEATURE: In tight race with Turkiye, Australia and the Pacific look likely to win COP31

Published 10:39 on May 21, 2025  /  Last updated at 10:39 on May 21, 2025  / and /  Asia Pacific, Australia, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Other APAC

The Australia-Pacific bid to host COP31 next year is looking more and more likely to win out over rival Turkiye, according to observers, thanks to a stronger reputational standing and the chance to shift the annual UN summit out of the Northern Hemisphere for the first time in a decade, but Turkiye is not ceding ground just yet.
The Australia-Pacific bid to host COP31 next year is looking more and more likely to win out over rival Turkiye, according to observers, thanks to a stronger reputational standing and the chance to shift the annual UN summit out of the Northern Hemisphere for the first time in a decade, but Turkiye is not ceding ground just yet.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.