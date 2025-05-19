Asia Pacific > Russia files WTO complaint labelling EU’s CBAM, ETS as discriminatory and protectionist

Russia files WTO complaint labelling EU’s CBAM, ETS as discriminatory and protectionist

Published 18:06 on May 19, 2025  /  Last updated at 18:16 on May 19, 2025  /  Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, China, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Other APAC

Russia has launched a formal complaint at the World Trade Organization (WTO) over the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and Emissions Trading System (ETS), arguing the schemes amount to a protectionist and discriminatory trade barrier masquerading as climate policy.
