Singapore seeks rating agencies to bolster Article 6 oversight

Published 17:16 on May 18, 2025 / Last updated at 17:16 on May 18, 2025 / Arshreet Singh / Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6

Singapore’s National Environment Agency (NEA) has launched a tender seeking third-party carbon credit rating providers to help assess integrity and delivery risks, as the city-state expands its framework for using credits under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.