Article 6 Supervisory Body adopts standards for measuring emissions impact under PACM
Published 21:52 on May 16, 2025 / Last updated at 21:52 on May 16, 2025 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
The Supervisory Body for the Article 6.4 Mechanism (SBM) announced Friday it has adopted key new standards to guide how emission-reducing projects can measure their impact under the new Paris Agreement Crediting Mechanism (PACM).
