Fossil fuel costs for shipping could triple by 2033, new analysis finds

Published 12:04 on May 16, 2025 / Last updated at 12:04 on May 16, 2025 / Finlay Johnston / EMEA, EU ETS, International, Shipping

Global shipping is set to see the total carbon cost associated with fossil fuels double or triple by 2033, with intra-EU routes facing the sharpest increases, according to a market intelligence company.