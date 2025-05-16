INTERVIEW: EU Commission to release blueprint for carbon removals ‘buyers club’

Published 15:05 on May 16, 2025 / Last updated at 17:27 on May 16, 2025 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS, International, Voluntary

The European Commission will seek views next week on the idea of creating a European Buyers Club for EU-sanctioned carbon removal credits that will be open to both public and private finance institutions, a senior official told Carbon Pulse in an interview.