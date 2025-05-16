Africa > Kenya preparing dMRV platform for Article 6 carbon markets -UNDP

Kenya preparing dMRV platform for Article 6 carbon markets -UNDP

Kenya is working to create a digital monitoring, reporting, and verification (dMRV) portal to support Article 6 carbon markets, according to a UN Development Programme (UNDP) representative speaking on a webinar Thursday.
