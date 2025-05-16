Kenya preparing dMRV platform for Article 6 carbon markets -UNDP
Published 13:42 on May 16, 2025 / Last updated at 13:42 on May 16, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Kenya is working to create a digital monitoring, reporting, and verification (dMRV) portal to support Article 6 carbon markets, according to a UN Development Programme (UNDP) representative speaking on a webinar Thursday.
