Tanzania’s revamped international carbon markets agency meets with Norway

Published 08:15 on May 16, 2025 / Last updated at 08:15 on May 16, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Tanzania’s national carbon markets dealmaking body has met with officials from longtime REDD+ partner Norway, in the wake of legislative reforms that codified the agency’s formal status and empowered it to broker international carbon deals.