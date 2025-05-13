Asia Pacific > Asian flag carrier signs on for SAF, SAF certificates

Asian flag carrier signs on for SAF, SAF certificates

Published 03:03 on May 13, 2025  /  Last updated at 03:03 on May 13, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Other APAC

One of Asia’s largest carriers has signed an agreement to take 1,000 tonnes of CORSIA-eligible sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and another to take SAF certificates to reduce emissions by just under 10,000t.
One of Asia’s largest carriers has signed an agreement to take 1,000 tonnes of CORSIA-eligible sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and another to take SAF certificates to reduce emissions by just under 10,000t.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.