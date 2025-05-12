Aviation/CORSIA > EU urged to allow high-quality carbon removals into ETS

EU urged to allow high-quality carbon removals into ETS

Published 16:31 on May 12, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:31 on May 12, 2025  / /  Aviation/CORSIA, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Paris Article 6

The EU should reconsider allowing certain high-quality carbon removals credits into its Emissions Trading System (ETS) — simultaneously supporting the development of international Article 6 markets, according to a recent study.
The EU should reconsider allowing certain high-quality carbon removals credits into its Emissions Trading System (ETS) — simultaneously supporting the development of international Article 6 markets, according to a recent study.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.