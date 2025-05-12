EU urged to allow high-quality carbon removals into ETS

Published 16:31 on May 12, 2025 / Last updated at 16:31 on May 12, 2025 / Sara Stefanini / Aviation/CORSIA, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Paris Article 6

The EU should reconsider allowing certain high-quality carbon removals credits into its Emissions Trading System (ETS) — simultaneously supporting the development of international Article 6 markets, according to a recent study.