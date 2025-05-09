Technology developer launches carbon capture for shipping at $54/t cost

Published 12:02 on May 9, 2025 / Last updated at 12:02 on May 9, 2025 / Roy Manuell / EMEA, International, Shipping, Voluntary

A technology group has launched a new commercial carbon capture solution for the maritime industry at an estimated cost of €50-70 per tonne of CO2 ($54-$76) including capital and operating costs.