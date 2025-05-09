New VCMI code, CORSIA set to tighten carbon credit demand -panellists

Published 00:49 on May 9, 2025 / Last updated at 00:49 on May 9, 2025 / Hailey Clarke / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

A new international carbon offsetting code from the Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity Initiative (VCMI), as well as eventual obligations under the UN aviation sector offsetting scheme, are reshaping voluntary carbon market (VCM) demand, panellists said during a Thursday webinar.