Major Indian developer divests new project auditing business amid market hue and cry
Published 00:54 on May 9, 2025 / Last updated at 00:54 on May 9, 2025 / Nikita Pandey and Mike Szabo / Asia Pacific, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Other APAC, Voluntary
A major India-headquartered offset project developer has sold off its wholly-owned accreditation services firm even before operationalising it, as markets participants labelled the endeavour a conflict of interest, Carbon Pulse has learned.
A major India-headquartered offset project developer has sold off its wholly-owned accreditation services firm even before operationalising it, as markets participants labelled the endeavour a conflict of interest, Carbon Pulse has learned.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.