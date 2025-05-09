Major Indian developer divests new project auditing business amid market hue and cry

Published 00:54 on May 9, 2025 / Last updated at 00:54 on May 9, 2025 / Nikita Pandey and Mike Szabo / Asia Pacific, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Other APAC, Voluntary

A major India-headquartered offset project developer has sold off its wholly-owned accreditation services firm even before operationalising it, as markets participants labelled the endeavour a conflict of interest, Carbon Pulse has learned.