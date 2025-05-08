Web3 carbon startup announces new venture, makes code public good

Published 16:07 on May 8, 2025 / Last updated at 16:07 on May 8, 2025 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

A Web3 carbon startup has announced it will open source its digital infrastructure, also unveiling a new venture to help sustainability teams meet reporting and regulatory requirements.