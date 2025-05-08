CF Turkiye – BRIEFING: Regulatory clarity, more investment needed to scale carbon removals

Published 16:25 on May 8, 2025 / Last updated at 16:25 on May 8, 2025 / Dimana Doneva / Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Japan, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

The carbon removals market will not scale without clear regulatory frameworks, targeted public support, and a mix of engineered and nature-based approaches, speakers told the Carbon Forward Turkiye conference in Izmir.