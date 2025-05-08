CF TURKIYE: Turkish government looks to become both a seller and buyer of Article 6 credits
Published 14:41 on May 8, 2025 / Last updated at 14:41 on May 8, 2025 / Sara Stefanini / Aviation/CORSIA, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Turkiye is drawing up a strategy for trading international carbon credits under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, keeping open the possibility of both hosting projects and buying units to meet its own goals, government officials told the Carbon Forward Turkiye conference on Thursday.
Turkiye is drawing up a strategy for trading international carbon credits under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, keeping open the possibility of both hosting projects and buying units to meet its own goals, government officials told the Carbon Forward Turkiye conference on Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.