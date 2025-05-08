Aviation/CORSIA > CF TURKIYE: Turkish government looks to become both a seller and buyer of Article 6 credits

Published 14:41 on May 8, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:41 on May 8, 2025  / /  Aviation/CORSIA, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Turkiye is drawing up a strategy for trading international carbon credits under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, keeping open the possibility of both hosting projects and buying units to meet its own goals, government officials told the Carbon Forward Turkiye conference on Thursday.
