CF Turkiye: NDCs must align more closely with domestic policies to drive real climate action, expert says
Published 14:45 on May 8, 2025 / Last updated at 14:45 on May 8, 2025 / Dimana Doneva / Americas, Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, China, EMEA, EU ETS, US
National pledges to the Paris Agreement are often disconnected from national policy and investment plans because they are developed by consultants rather than integrated into government processes, a former EU minister told the Carbon Forward Turkiye conference on Thursday.
