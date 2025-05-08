Americas > CF Turkiye: NDCs must align more closely with domestic policies to drive real climate action, expert says

CF Turkiye: NDCs must align more closely with domestic policies to drive real climate action, expert says

Published 14:45 on May 8, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:45 on May 8, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, China, EMEA, EU ETS, US

National pledges to the Paris Agreement are often disconnected from national policy and investment plans because they are developed by consultants rather than integrated into government processes, a former EU minister told the Carbon Forward Turkiye conference on Thursday.
