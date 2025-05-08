FEATURE: Readiness, scale biggest barriers for Article 6 in the Pacific

Published 09:01 on May 8, 2025 / Katie Kouchakji

A lack of capacity and the small-scale of potential emissions reductions are holding Pacific Island nations back from fully participating in Article 6 mechanisms, according to market participants.