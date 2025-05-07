EU CBAM legislative proposal could come in Q4, confirms top climate official
Published 13:15 on May 7, 2025 / Last updated at 13:15 on May 7, 2025 / Rebecca Gualandi / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, International
The EU's most senior climate official said on Wednesday that a legislative proposal on the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) could come in the fourth quarter of this year, adding that if Article 6 credits were included in any EU compliance carbon mechanism, the bloc would adopt a cautious approach.
