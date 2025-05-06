Verra launches coal phaseout carbon crediting methodology

Published 07:01 on May 6, 2025 / Last updated at 19:46 on May 5, 2025 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Voluntary

Voluntary carbon standard Verra has unveiled a new methodology that will credit the early retirement of coal plants that are replaced with clean energy sources.