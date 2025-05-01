Airlines urged to lock in credits ahead of CORSIA price surge
Published 08:41 on May 1, 2025 / Last updated at 08:41 on May 1, 2025 / Arshreet Singh / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, Voluntary
Airlines should secure their CORSIA eligible carbon credits now, before prices rise and potential penalties kick in, industry experts told a webinar that discussed eligibility bottlenecks and market risks surrounding the international aviation offsetting scheme.
