Commercial nuclear fusion in sight as landmark project completes heart of new reactor
Published 12:37 on April 30, 2025 / Last updated at 12:37 on April 30, 2025 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International
Commercial fusion power has taken a large step forward after ITER, the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor, announced Wednesday it has completed all components required to build the world’s largest and most powerful magnet.
