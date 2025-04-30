FEATURE: Vietnam takes third swing at nuclear amid push to diversify power mix, cut emissions
Published 14:52 on April 30, 2025 / Last updated at 14:52 on April 30, 2025 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Other APAC
Vietnam has confirmed plans to move back to nuclear power as it seeks to address increasing electricity demand while cutting its emissions and diversifying its grid, with the most recent update to the Power Development Plan 8 (PDP8) outlining a target of 4-6.4 GW to come online between 2030-35.
