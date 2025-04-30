VCMI launches Scope 3 Action Code of Practice in bid to ignite voluntary carbon credit market
Published 00:01 on April 30, 2025 / Last updated at 20:07 on April 29, 2025 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Voluntary
The Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity Initiative (VCMI) has launched its Scope 3 Action Code of Practice that allows companies to use Core Carbon Principle (CCP) tagged credits to hit interim mitigation targets.
