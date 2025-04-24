President Xi holds firm on China’s climate action, 2035 NDC to include all sectors
Published 08:55 on April 24, 2025 / Last updated at 08:55 on April 24, 2025 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, China, Climate Talks, International
China's 2035 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) will cover all GHG emissions from all economic sectors, and its actions to address climate change will not slow down despite changes in the global political environment, President Xi Jinping has said.
