Asia Pacific > President Xi holds firm on China’s climate action, 2035 NDC to include all sectors

President Xi holds firm on China’s climate action, 2035 NDC to include all sectors

Published 08:55 on April 24, 2025  /  Last updated at 08:55 on April 24, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, China, Climate Talks, International

China's 2035 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) will cover all GHG emissions from all economic sectors, and its actions to address climate change will not slow down despite changes in the global political environment, President Xi Jinping has said.
China's 2035 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) will cover all GHG emissions from all economic sectors, and its actions to address climate change will not slow down despite changes in the global political environment, President Xi Jinping has said.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.