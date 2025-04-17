Americas > UK throws weight behind VCMI and ICVCM as it backs using voluntary credits to mitigate Scope 3 emissions

UK throws weight behind VCMI and ICVCM as it backs using voluntary credits to mitigate Scope 3 emissions

Published 15:19 on April 17, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:19 on April 17, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, UK ETS, Voluntary

The UK government has thrown clear-cut support behind a company using high quality avoidance voluntary credits to meet Scope 3 indirect emission targets, as it steps into the void left by the opposition from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), as well as the election of a climate sceptic US president.
