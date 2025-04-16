DATA DIVE: Chilean renewable projects aim for PACM after major support from CDM
Published 23:34 on April 16, 2025 / Last updated at 23:34 on April 16, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Carbon Taxes, Data Dive, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Paris Article 6, South & Central, Voluntary
The Kyoto Protocol’s Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) played a critical role in building out Chile’s renewable energy generation, Carbon Pulse analysis of new national data has found, while dozens of Chilean renewables projects look ahead to the Paris Agreement Crediting Mechanism (PACM).
