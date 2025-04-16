UK urgently needs roadmap to merge compliance, voluntary carbon market demand, finds report
Published 16:10 on April 16, 2025 / Last updated at 16:10 on April 16, 2025 / Paddy Gourlay / EMEA, Nature-based, UK ETS, Voluntary
London is pitching to become the hub of the global carbon market, with stakeholders in a new report calling on the UK government to pull levers for scaling demand, including a roadmap to integrate voluntary and compliance carbon markets, as well as plans to allow removal credits to compensate for hard-to-abate North Sea oil and gas emissions.
