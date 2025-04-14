Americas > Signed Article 6 agreement between Paraguay, Singapore expected by May -official

Signed Article 6 agreement between Paraguay, Singapore expected by May -official

Published 20:36 on April 14, 2025  /  Last updated at 20:36 on April 14, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South & Central, Voluntary

Paraguay expects to sign its long-awaited implementation agreement with Singapore under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement by next month, a top official has told Carbon Pulse.
