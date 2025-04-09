EMEA > German coalition deal paves way for EU’s 2040 climate target plan

German coalition deal paves way for EU’s 2040 climate target plan

Published 16:06 on April 9, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:37 on April 9, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS, International, Paris Article 6

The German government coalition deal, unveiled on Wednesday, shows support for the EU’s mooted 90% greenhouse gas reduction target for 2040, allowing a limited amount of 3% for international credits delivered under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement to meet the objective.
