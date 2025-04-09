German coalition deal paves way for EU’s 2040 climate target plan
Published 16:06 on April 9, 2025 / Last updated at 16:37 on April 9, 2025 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS, International, Paris Article 6
The German government coalition deal, unveiled on Wednesday, shows support for the EU’s mooted 90% greenhouse gas reduction target for 2040, allowing a limited amount of 3% for international credits delivered under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement to meet the objective.
The German government coalition deal, unveiled on Wednesday, shows support for the EU’s mooted 90% greenhouse gas reduction target for 2040, allowing a limited amount of 3% for international credits delivered under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement to meet the objective.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.