Xpansiv to launch CORSIA Phase 1 contract on CBL platform in April
Published 15:36 on March 27, 2025 / Last updated at 15:36 on March 27, 2025 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
Carbon infrastructure company Xpansiv will launch in April a new standardised spot contract for Phase 1 of CORSIA, the UN’s international aviation emissions offsetting scheme, it announced Thursday, but there was no corresponding notice of new futures contracts.
