Ratings could safeguard $15-bln market for voluntary carbon in compliance schemes, finds analysis
Published 15:21 on March 27, 2025 / Last updated at 15:21 on March 27, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Middle East, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, South & Central, UK ETS, Voluntary
The transacted value of voluntary carbon credits integrated into compliance schemes could reach $15 bln by the early 2030s, according to a ratings agency – with ratings to play a key role in shoring up integrity.
The transacted value of voluntary carbon credits integrated into compliance schemes could reach $15 bln by the early 2030s, according to a ratings agency – with ratings to play a key role in shoring up integrity.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.