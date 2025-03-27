Aviation/CORSIA > UK emissions drop in 2024, but international aviation bucks trend

UK emissions drop in 2024, but international aviation bucks trend

Published 13:09 on March 27, 2025  /  Last updated at 13:09 on March 27, 2025  / /  Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, UK ETS

The UK’s greenhouse gas emissions fell around 4% year-on-year in 2024 amid a continued push for renewable power, although emissions from the international aviation sector, which are not included in the figures, bucked the trend to return to levels predating the COVID-19 pandemic.
