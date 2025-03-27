Asia Pacific > Pakistan secures new funding deal with IMF, likely to impose carbon levy from July

Published 08:51 on March 27, 2025

Pakistan has reached an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), with the South Asian nation agreeing to introduce a carbon levy from July.
