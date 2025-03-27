NACW25: Experts grapple with role for US subnationals, corporates at COP30
Published 01:29 on March 27, 2025 / Last updated at 01:29 on March 27, 2025 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Climate Talks, International, Paris Article 6, US
The US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement opens a strategic opportunity for American businesses and states to advocate for carbon markets and climate finance at COP30, but experts described a murky path forward on Wednesday.
The US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement opens a strategic opportunity for American businesses and states to advocate for carbon markets and climate finance at COP30, but experts described a murky path forward on Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.