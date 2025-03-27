EMEA > FEATURE: CO2 quality standards will be key to effective CCS projects, as will monitoring for leaks

Published 17:26 on March 27, 2025  /  Last updated at 17:26 on March 27, 2025  / /  EMEA, International, Voluntary

Verifying the purity of CO2 that flows through carbon capture and storage (CCS) hubs will be vital as the industry develops, in order to avoid any impurities from jeopardising the network — but the industry is still in early stages, with standards in development and monitoring equipment not yet commercial.
