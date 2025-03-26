German coalition plans show support for Article 6 to help industrials meet EU ETS obligations
Published 08:43 on March 26, 2025 / Last updated at 08:43 on March 26, 2025 / Roy Manuell / EMEA, EU ETS, International, Paris Article 6
A leaked document from a working group that will shape the energy and climate policies of the new German coalition government has indicated support for using Article 6 carbon credits under the Paris Agreement to help industries address their residual emissions.
A leaked document from a working group that will shape the energy and climate policies of the new German coalition government has indicated support for using Article 6 carbon credits under the Paris Agreement to help industries address their residual emissions.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.